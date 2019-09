Weights from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Mykal Fox 141.8 vs. Eudy Bernardo 141.3

Erik Spring 154.3 vs. Courtney Pennington 152.5

Nicholas Hernandez 154.5 vs.Terrance Williams 154

Martino Jules 126.9 vs. Michael Stoute 125.7

Jonathan Torres 118.6 vs. Kaylin Waites 116.6

Brandon Mullins 159.9 vs. Brent Oren 157.7

Rasheed Johnson 145.9 vs. Kashin Hutchinson 143.9

Khainell Wheeler 167.3 vs. Juan Zapata 167

Jose Lopez 115.7 vs. Jerrod Miner 117.6 Venue: Wind Creek Bethlehem Event Center

Promoter: King’s Promotions

