Update: Kingry has issued a pretty strong statement on Instagram.

Ryan “Kingry” Garcia claims it’s a lie that his people turned down Romero Duro as a replacement after scheduled opponent Avery Sparrow was arrested. DAZN’s Chris Mannix quotes Kingry as saying, “I came to the weigh-in today expecting Sparrow to be there. I was shocked when he wasn’t. I was never offered Duno. No one said they had a replacement. No one on my team was offered Duno. That was a total lie! They have offered me peanuts over and over to fight Duno. They found a way to try to make me fight Duno. They (Golden Boy) wanted this from the start. This is their *bleep*-up, not mine. Make the money work and I am ready to fight Duno tomorrow!”

Golden Boy President Eric Gomez commented via social media “I want to clarify my previous quote, Team Garcia, not Ryan Garcia, declined the Duno fight since the trainer believed Duno was a tough opponent to take on 24 hour notice without proper preparation.”