Haney stops Abdullaev, wins WBC interim title Rising star and undefeated lightweight contender, Devin “The Dream” Haney (23-0, 15 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Zaur Abdullaev (11-1, 7 KOs) in four one-sided rounds to claim the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on Friday night at the Hulu Theater inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Working behind a sharp jab, Haney dominated the first four rounds and Abdullaev didn’t come out for round five due to a damaged cheek bone. Kingry vs. Duno still possible?

