Rising star and undefeated lightweight contender, Devin “The Dream” Haney (23-0, 15 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Zaur Abdullaev (11-1, 7 KOs) in four one-sided rounds to claim the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on Friday night at the Hulu Theater inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Working behind a sharp jab, Haney dominated the first four rounds and Abdullaev didn’t come out for round five due to a damaged cheek bone.
22 years ago, Larry Merchant was asked his thoughts about Shane Mosley as he was coming down to the ring to challenge Phillip Holiday for the IBF lightweight title. Larry said, “Three words: Sugar Ray Robinson.” For awhile Mosley looked like the goods. Eight title defenses at 135 and then the big 2000 win over De La Hoya to take the WBC welterweight belt. Then came the two back-to-back losses to Vernon Forrest in 2002 and for the rest of his career, Shane never quite regained the same lofty status he enjoyed in 1997-2001. Well, after watching Haney employ his world class skills tonight, I will echo Merchant’s words from that night in August 1997: “Three words: Sugar Ray Robinson.” The difference in Mosley and Haney is that “The Dream” seems to transition back-and-forth between offense and defense much more fluidly. Anything can happen in boxing but I can’t help but think that I witnessed the unveiling of a possible future all-time great. I don’t know if the kid is ready for Lomachenko at this point but once he does get more experience under his belt, it will be very intriguing to see where he goes. Lopez will most likely take the IBF title from Commey in December so a highly competitive battle with Haney could come in mid-2020. Devin’s jab, speed, power, combinations, defense, and footwork is going to make him a very difficult night for ANYONE from 130 to 140. So long as he stays disciplined and focused, I don’t see anyone beating him for years to come.