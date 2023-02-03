In a clash between unbeaten welterweights, Christopher Guerrero (6-0, 2 KOs) kayoed Edwin Villareal Flores (3-1-1, 3 KOs) in round three. Guerrero dropped Flores three times in round three to end it. Time was 2:49.

Super featherweight Avery Martin Duval (9-0-1, 5 KOs) stopped Eduardo Mota Garcia (7-2-1, 2 KOs) with a left hook in round three. Garcia went down and got up reeling. He was deemed unable to continue by the referee. Time was 1:51.

Pro debuting super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu blew away Zsolt Birkas (0-1-1) in the first round. Birka’s down three times.

Note: A fight between super welterweights Raphaël Courchesne (9-1, 4 KOs) and Diego Garduno Reyes (10-1-1, 4 KOs) was canceled after doctors determined Courchesne couldn’t fight due to a hand injury.