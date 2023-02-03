February 3, 2023
Boxing News

Price-Alvarez set for Feb 18

Undefeated bantamweight contender Dylan Price (15-0, 10 KOs) will take on Joebert Alvarez (20-4-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the WBO Global and WBC Intercontinental titles on February 18 at The Elevations Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania. Price is ranked in the top 15 by the WBO and WBC. Alvarez is a protégé of Nonito Donaire.

Also on the card will be the pro-debut of lightweight Devin “Baby Boy” Price.

The event is promoted by Price Promotions and will be streamed live on pay-per-view on profetsplus.com for $24.99.

