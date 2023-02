DAZN Weights from NYC Amanda Serrano 125.4 vs. Erika Cruz 125.4

(undisputed female featherweight title)



Alycia Baumgardner 129 vs. Elhem Mekhaled 129

(undisputed female super featherweight title)



Richardson Hitchins 139.6 vs. John Bauza 139

Yankiel Rivera 111.4 vs. Fernando Diaz 111.8 Skye Nicolson 125.6 vs. Tania Alvarez 124.8

Ramla Ali 121.4 vs. Avril Mathie 121.4

Shadasia Green 167.2 vs. Elin Cederroos 167.4

Harley Mederos 134.2 vs. Julio Madera 133.6

Aaron Aponte 138.6 vs. Joshua David Rivera 138.8 Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN New opponent for Mercado Price-Alvarez set for Feb 18 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.