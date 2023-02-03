Undefeated NABA super lightweight beltholder Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs), has a new opponent for this Saturday. He will now face Jose Angulo (14-4, 7 KOs), of Ecuador. The fight takes place at the LumColor Center in Ontario, CA, with RED Boxing Promotions operating as the promoter. “I am glad Jose Angulo took the fight on short notice and I appreciate him stepping up,” said Mercado, the Olympic Trials silver medalist in 2020. “Angulo is a tough opponent, but my plan is to end this fight early and continue my knockout streak.”

Former world title challenger Hank Lundy was Mercado’s original opponent. Lundy pulled out citing a cut and then accepted an offer to fight Adrien Broner three weeks later. However, Lundy-Broner fell apart when the California Boxing Commission placed Lundy on indefinite suspension.