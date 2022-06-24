Super lightweight Yves Ulysse Jr (21-2, 12 KOs) scored a third round KO over Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (14-7-2, 7 KOs). Ulysse dropped Arce to a knee and he stayed down for the full ten. Time was 1:59.

Super welterweight Dante “Crazy” Jardon (35-8, 25 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Artem Oganesyan (13-1, 11 KOs) to take Oganesyan’s NABF 154lb title. Jardon dropped Oganesyan in the first round and outworked him in most rounds. Scores were 98-91, 95-94, 97-92.

Unbeaten female super welterweight Mary Spencer (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round KO over Chris Namus (25-8, 8 KOs). Namus down three times. Time was 1:56.