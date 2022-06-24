June 23, 2022
Boxing News

Results from Montreal

Super lightweight Yves Ulysse Jr (21-2, 12 KOs) scored a third round KO over Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (14-7-2, 7 KOs). Ulysse dropped Arce to a knee and he stayed down for the full ten. Time was 1:59.

Super welterweight Dante “Crazy” Jardon (35-8, 25 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Artem Oganesyan (13-1, 11 KOs) to take Oganesyan’s NABF 154lb title. Jardon dropped Oganesyan in the first round and outworked him in most rounds. Scores were 98-91, 95-94, 97-92.

Unbeaten female super welterweight Mary Spencer (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round KO over Chris Namus (25-8, 8 KOs). Namus down three times. Time was 1:56.

"Big Baby" Miller returns with win in Argentina
Weights from Philadelphia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>