Cameron Krael 158.9 vs. Vincent Floyd 159.5
Edgar Joe Cortes 120.4 vs. Gorwar Karyah 122.4
Jabril Noble 131 vs. Nasir Mickens 131
Tahmir Smalls 150.7 vs. Roque Agustin Junco (will weigh-in Fri)
Ofacio Falcon 136.2 vs. Ken Porter 136.2
Rashan Adams 133 vs. Nathan Benichou 134.9
Nimal Farmer 149.1 vs. Antonio Allen (did not show up at weigh-in)
Larry Fryers 140 vs. Michael Crain 140.7
Edwin Cortes 116 vs. Juan Gutierrez 114.8
Karl Wylie 135.3 vs. Joshua Zimmerman 138.7
Anthony Young 153 vs. Rashiem Cooke 152.6
Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia
Promoter: RDR Promotions
1st Bell: 7 PM ET
Stream: Bxngtv.com