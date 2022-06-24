341lb heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (24-0-1, 20 KOs) fought for the first time since 2018 defeating local favorite Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-8, 6 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Thursday night at the WBA KO to Drugs Festival inside the Casino Buenos Aires in Buenas Aires, Argentina.

Bracamontes was inspired fighting in front of the locals and seemed to outwork Miller for the better part of the first three rounds. Miller appeared rusty from the layoff. In round four, Miller hit Bracamontes low and the referee allowed him five minutes to recover. Bracamontes didnt use the full five minutes and came out firing appearing to take round four. Miller outclassed Bracamontes all of round five fighting off the ropes and making him miss. Miller appeared to find his groove in round six and begin to punish Bracamontes with powershots. Round seven saw more the same with Miller connecting reguarly with hard placed punches. Bracamontes did better in round eight but it still appeared to be a winning round for Miller. The final moments of round nine saw Miller pouring it on, raining a variety of thudding punches but Bracamontes again weathered the storm to the see the bell ending the round. Both fighters at seperate moments lost their mouthpieces during the final round. Each fighter slugged it out the final seconds to the final bell to end the bout and round. The official three judges’ scorecards read 97-92 all in favor to Miller.

Heavyweight Ivan Dychko (12-0, 11 KOs) went the distance for the first time, taking a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Kevin Nicolas Espindola (7-4, 2 KOs).