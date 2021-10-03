October 2, 2021
Boxing Results

Moore retains WBC USNBC heavyweight title

Florida heavyweight Brandon Moore (10-0, 6 KOs) scored a first round KO over local favorite Jesus Angel Nerio (15-10-1, 6 KOs) to retain his WBC USNBC title in the Vazquez-Flores co-feature at the Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico. Moore connected with a right hand that stunned Nerio, who mistakenly turned and let his guard down. Moore then lowered the boom with a crushing left hook. Time was 2:58.

Unbeaten junior welterweight puncher Jimerr “Mortero” Espinosa (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Jorge Luis Melendez (14-7-2, 8 KOs). Espinosa dropped Melendez in round five and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage.

Welterweight Christian Uruzquieta (20-4-2, 7 KOs) beat Juan Ocura (13-16-2, 6 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Ocura had two points deducted, Uruzquieta had one point deducted. Scores were 79-74, 78-75, 79-74.

Featherweight Jonathan “Geo Don” Lopez (5-0, 2 KOs) outscored Jorge Amaya Diaz (6-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 78-74.

Junior welterweight Hendri Cedeño Martinez (4-0, 3 KOs) beat Oscar Moreno (2-3, 0 KOs) over four rounds 40-36, 39-37, 40-36.

