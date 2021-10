Paulie Malignaggi fights TikToker Corey B tonight at the Celebrity Boxing event on FITE.tv. The main Event is Lamar Odom vs. J. Lo’s ex.

Paulie just gave Pete Hoffman at WFAN an interview about the fight tonight, saying, “I just think this whole TikTok generation decides they can box and maybe there’s a few brain cells missing. Trust me, the highlights from tonight will be one video Corey B doesn’t want to go viral!”