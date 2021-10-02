WBA Statement: The World Boxing Association (WBA) reiterates the reduction of titles as announced a few weeks ago. For this reason, all interim titles have been eliminated, the gold titles are now ranked in the 2nd position of our ranking and several eliminator fights have been announced.
Therefore, we want to clarify, that even if bouts are promoted as “interim titles,” they do not have the approval of our Championships Committee.
I’m curious to see what they will do when they have a situation which legitimately warrants an interim champion. Someone gets a significant injury or moves up in weight or something happens and the WBA is sitting there scared to make an interim champion because they know how everyone else will react.
That would be kinda awesome.