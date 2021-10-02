European welterweight champion David Avanesyan (28-3-1, 16 KOs) destroyed Liam Taylor (23-2-1, 11 KOs) in two rounds on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London, England. After Avanesyan dropped Taylor in round one, they went toe-to-toe in round two. Taylor was rocked by an Avanesyan left hook and the bout was quickly waved off.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (12-0, 10 KOs) took a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Krzystof Twardowski (9-3, 6 KOs). Riakporhe floored Twardowski in round eight. The referee scored it 79-72. Riakporhe will now fight in a world title eliminator for an unidentified sanctioning body in November.

Pro debuting female amateur standout Ebonie Jones took a one-sided six round decision over the much taller Vaida Maisokaitie (2-11-4, 1 KO) în a featherweight bout. Referee had it 59-55.

In an English super middleweight title eliminator, Germaine Brown (10-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Jamal Le Doux (8-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Referee scored it 99-92.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped Benoit Huber (7-2, 5 KOs) in round three. Lawal staggered Huber and the referee immediately stopped it.