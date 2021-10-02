October 2, 2021
Boxing News

Avanesyan crushes Taylor in two

European welterweight champion David Avanesyan (28-3-1, 16 KOs) destroyed Liam Taylor (23-2-1, 11 KOs) in two rounds on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in London, England. After Avanesyan dropped Taylor in round one, they went toe-to-toe in round two. Taylor was rocked by an Avanesyan left hook and the bout was quickly waved off.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (12-0, 10 KOs) took a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Krzystof Twardowski (9-3, 6 KOs). Riakporhe floored Twardowski in round eight. The referee scored it 79-72. Riakporhe will now fight in a world title eliminator for an unidentified sanctioning body in November.

Pro debuting female amateur standout Ebonie Jones took a one-sided six round decision over the much taller Vaida Maisokaitie (2-11-4, 1 KO) în a featherweight bout. Referee had it 59-55.

In an English super middleweight title eliminator, Germaine Brown (10-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Jamal Le Doux (8-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Referee scored it 99-92.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped Benoit Huber (7-2, 5 KOs) in round three. Lawal staggered Huber and the referee immediately stopped it.

WBA reaffirms: No interim titles
Eubank fight off after foe fails medical

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >