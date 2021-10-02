October 2, 2021
Boxing News

Eubank fight off after foe fails medical

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) having raised concerns over Anatoli Muratov’s pre-fight medicals, he is now unable to fight in tonight’s bout with Chris Eubank Jr. at the SSE Arena, Wembley. With the remaining time frame allowing no possibility of finding a replacement opponent of suitable quality, Eubank will not be appearing on tonight’s card.

The European welterweight championship fight between David Avanesyan and Liam Taylor has been elevated to the top of the card.

Eubank posted the following on social media: “The fight is off. My opponent failed a medical exam. I’ll now box later this month. Apologies to everyone that bought tickets. Nobody is more disappointed than me. Life continues to throw these obstacles at me, but I’m a man of faith. In the end, everything will work out how it’s supposed to.
Avanesyan crushes Taylor in two
"Psycho Pitbull" wins pro debut

  • Not sure what Eubank is doing wanting to fight Muratov in the first place, he’s ranked #155 in the world by Boxrec.

    Guess thats the level of opposition he needs to fight to look good.

    Eubank is nothing more than a domestic level fighter, with delusions of grandeur

    • Muratov was actually a replacement himself. Originally Eubank was going to fight Sven Elbir, but he got covid.

    • >