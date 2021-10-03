Former world champion Paulie “The Magic Man” Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs) outclassed TikToker Corey B over three rounds in a celebrity fight on Saturday night at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Malignaggi landed at will and was rarely touched by any punches, however B managed to go the full distance.

In the main event, former NBA star Lamar Odom (Khloe Kardashian’s ex) defeated Ojani Noa (J Lo’s ex) by three round decision. Also, Javante “Holy God” Carter and “Wideneck” battled to a three round draw.