Former IBF lightweight world champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (44-10, 17 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Oliver “Trombita” Flores (30-4-2, 19 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Fedelatin title on Saturday night at Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico. Flores was cut over the left eye in a round three head clash. As usual, Vazquez was busier, more mobile, and difficult to hit. Scores were 99-91, 96-94, 98-92.

After losing the lightweight title after a long run, Vazquez had been campaigning at super lightweight for six years. After a controversial loss to then-WBA #2 Lewis Ritson last year, Vazquez returned to the 135lb division where hs has gone 2-0 and currently hold a WBA #13 ranking.