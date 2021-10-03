The 10 round middleweight main event Saturday night saw unbeaten Juan Manuel Taborda (16-0-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina draw with countryman Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida (17-1-1, 9 KOs). The action-packed bout saw both fighters have their moments and neither fighter seemed bothered by the decision. The official scores were 96-94 Bastida, 97-93 Taborda, and 95-95. Taborda retained his World Boxing Organisation Latino belt and Bastida kept his South American middle Title. TyC Sports televised the event.