Ending a 37-year run of boxing on the Showtime network, WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Sena Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The bout was waved off at 1:43 of round two with Morrell teeing off off on a reeling Abgeko. Another impressive performance for Morrell.

In a WBA lightweight eliminator, Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout over Chris “Primetime” Colbert (17-2, 6 KOs). The end came when Valenzuela connected with a huge right hook that laid out Colbert face first avenging his controversial loss to Colbert in March. Time was 1:46.

In a blast from the past between 40-year-old former world champions, welterweights Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (38-6-1, 20 KOs) and Andre Berto (32-6, 24 KOs) fought ten entertaining rounds with Guerrero moving to 2-0 against Berto. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 99-91. The bout was a rematch of Guerrero’s 2012 triumph over Berto.

Former WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) returned from a 16-month layoff outpoint previously unbeaten Ector Madera (11-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Middleweight Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Cruse Stewart (8-3, 6 KOs) by scores of 77-75 3x.

Light heavyweight Lawrence King (14-1, 12 KOs) stopped Alex Theran (23-13, 15 KOs) in round four.

Middleweight Joey Spencer (17-1, 10 KOs) shut out Marcelo Fabian Bzowski (11-25-4, 0 KOs over six 60-54 3x.