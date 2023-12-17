Ending a 37-year run of boxing on the Showtime network, WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Sena Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The bout was waved off at 1:43 of round two with Morrell teeing off off on a reeling Abgeko. Another impressive performance for Morrell.
In a WBA lightweight eliminator, Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout over Chris “Primetime” Colbert (17-2, 6 KOs). The end came when Valenzuela connected with a huge right hook that laid out Colbert face first avenging his controversial loss to Colbert in March. Time was 1:46.
In a blast from the past between 40-year-old former world champions, welterweights Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (38-6-1, 20 KOs) and Andre Berto (32-6, 24 KOs) fought ten entertaining rounds with Guerrero moving to 2-0 against Berto. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 99-91. The bout was a rematch of Guerrero’s 2012 triumph over Berto.
Former WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) returned from a 16-month layoff outpoint previously unbeaten Ector Madera (11-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.
Middleweight Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Cruse Stewart (8-3, 6 KOs) by scores of 77-75 3x.
Light heavyweight Lawrence King (14-1, 12 KOs) stopped Alex Theran (23-13, 15 KOs) in round four.
Middleweight Joey Spencer (17-1, 10 KOs) shut out Marcelo Fabian Bzowski (11-25-4, 0 KOs over six 60-54 3x.
I’m here Banda at armory Mpls
Guerrero vs berto will start right now
Have fun, Carlos. Be safe. Don’t drink and drive. Enjoy the fights, Carlos.
3 drinks and that’s it !!!
I ate a lot of food so I will be ok (I hope so ) lol
Cheers homes
Even though his opponent was so pathetically soft, he would have embarrassed Jake Paul’s match making skills, I am still proud of Joey Spencer. In his last fight, he was dominated worse than Rhianna. Still, Spencer is coming back. Good for him. I wish Joey the best with his professional recovery.
It was a euphory here with Rayo victory I want more beerrrrrrrr
That’s what Colbert gets for talking sht. Jose Valenzuela won the 1st fight, but was robbed. Tonight, there was no room for controversy.
Tickled to see arrogant big mouth Colbert laid out!