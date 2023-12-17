In a WBA super bantamweight eliminator, former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) dealt an eight round beating to previously unbeaten Kevin Gonzalez (26-1-1, 13 KOs). Akhmadaliev dropped Gonzalez twice in round six and two more times in round eight to end it. Time was 2:49. Gonzalez was game and tough, but Akhmadaliev was too much.
Olympic gold medalist and flyweight contender Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over rugged Rocco Santomauro (22-3, 6 KOs). Yafai was mostly in control, but Santomauro got some of his licks in also. Scores were 99-91, 98-93, 97-93.
Super bantamweight Ja’Rico O’Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs) scored a spectacular fifth round knockout over previously unbeaten Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs). McGrail was dominating the fight until he was laid out by a counter right. Time was 2:19. O’Quinn claimed the WBA Continental belt.
Great Job, Ja’Rico O’Quinn.
A+.
I met Ja’rico, he’s a super nice kid.
Glad to see him win this fight!
Most of these guys are absolute gentlemen. Guys who can really fight, are. The fake tough guys are the creeps. And that is because they are insecure.
Like Cheap Generic Shasta Green last night, Kevin Gonzalez proved he is not an elite fighter.
I knew murodjon was too strong for Gonzalez …ffffkkkk