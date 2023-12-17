Photos: Sumio Yamada
Check out this GIANT Rodriguez-Edwards photo gallery for some incredible shots + the scorecard, + action from the Akhmadaliev-Gonzalez, Yafai-Santomauro, and O’Quinn-McGrail fights.
Good fight. Very good. The lower weights don’t get the attention they deserve. I read some comments about Sunny needing a little humility Sunny is a talker. Without that mouth and attitude…. this fight would get less attention. Sunny is good for boxing. Keep talking. You will be champ again soon. Congratulations Bam-Bam. Great fight! Much appreciated