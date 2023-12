Kunimoto wins vacant WBO AP 160lb belt By Joe Koizumi Japan’s middleweight champ Riku Kunimoto (10-1, 4 KOs), 160, collected another WBO AP 160-pound belt when he caught up with elongated compatriot 6’1” Katsuhiro Nakata (9-5-1, 5 KOs), 159, at 1:25 of the ninth round in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Promoter: Muto Promotions. Vayson upsets ex-world champ Yamanaka GIANT BAM-Sunny Photo Gallery Like this: Like Loading...

