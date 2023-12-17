December 16, 2023
Boxing Results

Erdenebat remains unbeaten

2016 Olympian super featherweight Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (8-0, 4 KOs) remained unbeaten with an eighth round KO against Yohan “La Fiera” Vasquez (25-5, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at New York City’s Sony Hall. Erdenebat battered Vazquez in round two but Vazquez survived the round and then managed to continue. The bout ended in round eight when Erdenebat dropped Vazquez to end it. Time was 2:29.

Morrell crushes Agbeko, retains WBA belt
Tsugawa, Nonaka victorious by TKO wins

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>