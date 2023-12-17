2016 Olympian super featherweight Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (8-0, 4 KOs) remained unbeaten with an eighth round KO against Yohan “La Fiera” Vasquez (25-5, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at New York City’s Sony Hall. Erdenebat battered Vazquez in round two but Vazquez survived the round and then managed to continue. The bout ended in round eight when Erdenebat dropped Vazquez to end it. Time was 2:29.
