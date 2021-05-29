WBA #10 contender Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 KOs) spectacularly knocked out and dethroned previously unbeaten WBA light flyweight champion Carlos Canizales (22-1-1, 7 KOs) in the sixth round on Friday night at the Foro Viena in Coyoacan, Mexico City. Bermudez took the fight to Canizales from the opening bell. He dropped Canizales hard in round six. Canizales beat the count, but was still reeling and Bermudez leveled him with a huge right hand to end it.

Three-time world title challenger David “Severo” Carmona (22-6-5, 9 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Belmar Preciado (21-4-1, 14 KOs) in a clash for the vacant WBC Fecarbox super bantamweight belt. Good two-way action with Carmona pressing the action for much of the fight. Scores were 97-95, 96-94, 98-93.

Late sub Luis Carlos Garcia (3-1) scored a first round TKO over pro-debuting flyweight Luis “Malvado” Montiel.