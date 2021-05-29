By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Japan-based Brazilian JBC#4 Cristiano Aoqui (16-8-2, 11 KOs), 140, scored an upset decision (77-74 twice, 77-76) over JBC#2 Akihiro Kondo (32-10-2, 18 KOs), 139.75, over eight see-saw rounds on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Aoqui’s opening attack prevailed over Kondo’s experience as he floored the veteran with a solid right following a left hook in round two. Kondo, former national champ who previously failed to win the vacant IBF 140-pound belt, losing to Sergey Lipinets on points in Brooklyn in November 2017, came back hard with heavy body shots, but Aoqui responded with body bombardments to make it a give-and-take affair. His aggressiveness carried Aoqui to a well-received victory.

Promoter: Ichiriki Promotions.

