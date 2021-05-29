May 29, 2021
Boxing Results

Aoqui upsets ex-world challenger Kondo

Image002 (7)

By Joe Koizumi
Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Japan-based Brazilian JBC#4 Cristiano Aoqui (16-8-2, 11 KOs), 140, scored an upset decision (77-74 twice, 77-76) over JBC#2 Akihiro Kondo (32-10-2, 18 KOs), 139.75, over eight see-saw rounds on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Aoqui’s opening attack prevailed over Kondo’s experience as he floored the veteran with a solid right following a left hook in round two. Kondo, former national champ who previously failed to win the vacant IBF 140-pound belt, losing to Sergey Lipinets on points in Brooklyn in November 2017, came back hard with heavy body shots, but Aoqui responded with body bombardments to make it a give-and-take affair. His aggressiveness carried Aoqui to a well-received victory.

Promoter: Ichiriki Promotions.

_

Munyai wins in nine to retain SA title
Bermudez KOs Canizales for WBA 108lb title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>