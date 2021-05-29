By Ron Jackson

Veteran 36-year-old Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai retained the South African lightweight title for the first time in an action-packed encounter, with a ninth-round stoppage win over the #1 rated Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday night.

Both fighters started fast in the opening round throwing wild punches which possibly ended up at a 10-10 round on the scorecards.

However, in the second round Busakwe pressed the action and scored with rights to the head to shade the round and did the same in round three.

Showing no respect for the vastly experienced champion, the taller the challenger continued to attack and stunned Munyai with two big right hands to the head in round four.

The two-fisted action continued through rounds five to eight with both fighters scoring with stiff punches to the head.

Coming into round nine there was little in it before a left hook from Munyai sent Busakwe staggering back against the ropes before he landed on the seat of his pants.

He beat the count but soon afterward was knocked down again with an overhand right and was on his feet when referee David van Nieuwenhuizen stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 1 second into the round.

The challenger was not happy with the stoppage, but the referee is closest to the action, and it is always better to stop a fight too soon than too late.

Munyai improved his record to 33-6-1, 19 KOs and Busakwe’s record dropped to 7-2, 7 KOs.

INNOCENT MANTENGU WINS VACANT WBA PAN AFRICAN TITLE

Former South African and IBF Continental Africa junior featherweight champion Innocent Mantengu (14-5-1, 5 KOs) from KwaZulu/Natal, fighting from the southpaw stance outboxed fellow southpaw Luthando Mbumbulwana (11-7, 7 KOs) of the Eastern Cape, over 12 rounds to win the vacant WBA Pan African junior featherweight title.

The scores were 118-109, 117-110 and 116-112.

LAYTON GLOSS STOPS TUMELO MATSANE FOR GAUTENG TITLE

Layton Gloss scored two knockdowns on his way to a seventh-round technical knockout win over Tumelo Matsane to take the vacant Gauteng bantamweight title.

The tournament was presented by Jacob Mnisi of J4Joy Boxing Promotions.