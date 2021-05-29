WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal has commented on testing positive for three banned substances, which forced him out of next Sunday’s title defense against Badou Jack on the Mayweather-Paul card.

I am shocked and embarrassed. I would never voluntarily take illegal substances. I’ve always fought for a clean sport and will continue to do so. I’m one of the first modern boxers to insist on random testing and I’ve passed countless tests during my 13 years at the highest level of boxing.

I want to assure all my fans that this is an isolated incident and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to prove it.

My strength and conditioning coach was fired last night. I realize that no matter what I say, this is a stain on my name and I’m determined to wash it out.

If that means I have to come out of pocket for the most advanced 365 days random VADA testing available to boxers then that’s what I’ll do.