By Joe Koizumi

The state of emergency in ten Japanese prefectures was strictly extended until June 20 yesterday (Friday) by our government. They are Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Hokkaido, Hyogo, Kyoto, Okayama and Okinawa. Originally it was scheduled to end on May 31, but the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t yet ceased and the hospital care system is facing a severe situation (according to Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister of coronavirus measures, former amateur boxer of Tokyo University). Accordingly, the following boxing shows have been re-scheduled as follows:

June 7 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Japanese 105-pound title bout

Masataka Taniguchi vs. Tatsuro Nakajima

OPBF female 105-pound title bout for vacant title

Yuko Kuroki vs. Mizuki Chimoto

Japanese female 118-pound title bout

Kanako Taniyama vs. Yuko Henzan

June 10 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Japanese 140-pound title bout

Daishi Nagata vs. Masahiro Suzuki

June 21 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Japanese, WBO AP 115-pound title bout

Ryoji Fukunaga vs. Takahiro Fujii

June 24 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

WBO AP 112-pound title bout

Ryota Yamauchi vs. Yuta Nakayama

June 29 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

WBO female world 115-pound title bout

Tomoko Okuda vs. Miyo Yoshida

July 14 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

WBO AP 105-pound title bout

Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Toshiki Kawamitsu

July 21 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Japanese 112-pound title bout

Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Taku Kuwahara

July 23 @Edion Arena, Osaka

WBO AP 108-pound title bout

Riku Kano vs. Takumi Sakae

WBO AP 160-pound title bout

Yuki Nonaka vs. Koki Koshikawa

July 26 @Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Japanese 118-pound title bout

Kyosuke Sawada vs. Ikuro Sadatsune

Foreign boxers are not yet allowed to enter and work professionally under the pandemic with British and/or Indian coronavirus variants still increasing. All the shows listed above, therefore, are confrontations of Japanese compatriots. Under such an unstable pandemic situation our government is forcibly proceeding and preparing for the Olympic Games here from July 23 until August 8 with the Paralympics to follow afterward.