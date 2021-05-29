Former world champion Badou Jack has announced that his scheduled June 6 world title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal will not happen after Pascal tested positive for banned substances.

Jack wrote on social media: “My fight with Jean Pascal is OFF as he tested positive for three different steroids. We suspected he was dirty the first time around and VADA testing confirmed it this time. I’m still fighting on June 6th and my team is looking for a replacement opponent.”

Pascal reportedly tested dirty for Epitrenbolone, Drostanolone, and Drostanolone Metabolite A.