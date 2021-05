Weights from Tijuana Carlos ‘Chuko’ Díaz 140.4 vs. Elvis Torres 139.3

Diego ‘Azabache’ Torres 135.5 vs. Francisco Gabriel Piña 135.3

Ángel Daniel Alemán 130.9 vs. José Bull Pech 143.5

Bryan Mosinos 111.7 vs. Juan ‘Pinky’ Alejo 113 Venue: Grand Hotel, Tijuana, BC, MX

Promoter: Zanfer

