Welterweight Conor “The Destroyer” Benn (21-0, 14 KOs), currently rated #5 by all four major sanctioning bodies, lived up to his nickname by annihilating Chris “The Heat” van Heerden (28-3-1, 12 KOs) in less than two rounds on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Benn hurt southpaw van Heerden with a right hand, then blasted him down to the canvas to end it at :59. Benn, the son of former world champion Nigel Benn, retained his WBA Continental title.

European cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (15-1, 11 KOs) scored an eight round KO over former champion Tommy McCarthy (18-4, 9 KOs). Last year Billam-Smith beat McCarthy by split decision. This time he left no doubt, laying out McCarthy with a barrage of punches. Time was 1:28. Billam-Smith is rated IBF #3, WBO #3, WBA #5, WBC #8.

Lightweight Campbell Hatton (7-0, 2 KOs), son of former champion Ricky Hatton, outpointed Ezequiel Gregores (3-10, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Scored 60-54.

WBC female super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision against Edith Matthysse (17-12-1, 1 KOs), who failed to make weight. Scores were 100-90 3x.

“Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (20-3-1, 9 KOs), now campaigning as a light heavyweight, won an 80-72 eight round shutout against Vladimir Belujsky (12-3-1, 8 KOs).