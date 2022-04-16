Report and photos by Bob Ryder

Lightweight Albert “Prince” Bell scored a comprehensive one-sided eight round decision over Nicaragua’s Martin Diaz in the main event of promoter Vick Green’s Pulse Boxing Promotions at the Glass City Center (formerly the Seagate) in Toledo, Ohio. Bell had not fought in his hometown for 3 1/2 years and he drew a very good crowd to watch him display his boxing skills. “Prince” Bell controlled this contest in every way as Diaz was totally unable to generate any offense. Bell’s left jab was in constant use mixed in with an occasional right hand. Diaz was never in danger of getting stopped or knocked down but had no answer to Bell’s ring generalship and in reality did not throw nearly enough punches to trouble Bell in any way. Scores were 80-72 from all three judges as Bell improves to (21-0, 6 KOs). Diaz traveled a long way to receive a boxing lesson in declining to (18-12-2, 8 KOs).

Post fight Bell stated, “I want a big one next. A title eliminator or world title fight, no junior title fights”. Promoter Green commented that “we have lots of options and several fight offers on the table”. Toledo fight fans would be pleased to see a big fight for Bell back in the Glass City.

In the co-main event, Vitalli Gubkin held Toledo’s Adrian Wilson to a majority draw with the one judge giving the six round middleweight contest to Gubkin by a score of 58-56 with the other judges scoring it a draw at 57-57. Gubkin bloodied Wilson’s mouth early in the second round as he aggressively came forward. Wilson utilized his jab to keep Gubkin off him for the most part but Gubkin was not easily discouraged. The fourth round saw Wilson lose his mouthpiece four times and was fortunate not to have a point deducted. Gubkin who hails from Alexandria, VA by way of Russia came away with a bloody nose in the last round as neither fighter was able to pull away in this one. Gubkin now (4-3-1, 3 KOs), Wilson stands at (5-1-1, 3 KOs).

The remaining bouts on the card were all scheduled for four rounds. Toledo’s Roshawn Jones won by unanimous decision over Michael Lemelle in a middleweight contest by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 x 2. Lemelle calls Dallas home. He was rocked by a solid right hand from Jones early in the opening round but managed to hang in and came back strong in the third stanza. Jones sealed the win in the last round to improve to (4-0, 3 KOs). Rock tough Lemelle drops to (3-10-1, 0 KOs).

In a heavyweight bout that really didn’t need to happen, Dajuan Calloway scored two knockdowns over hapless William Myers in the first round with referee James Easter stopping the bout at 1:47 on the second knockdown. Myers managed only to bend down with his head bowed and take punches. This was a rematch and Myers can take some solace perhaps in that he only lasted 26 seconds the first time around. Toledo’s Myers at (1-4, 1 KO) might want to think about another activity. Calloway moves up to (3-1, 3 KO’s) and hails from Warrensville, OH.

The opening fight of the night was in the light heavyweight division and saw Deion Pruitt of the Virgin Islands take the win by scores of 40-36 x 2 and 39-37 over Delvecchio Savage. Hall of Famer Julian Jackson cornered Pruitt who improved to 5-0, 4 KOs). Savage made the trip from Tuscaloosa, AL in falling to (3-10-1, 3 KOs) but gave a good account of himself in what was a very entertaining and hard-fought bout.

_

