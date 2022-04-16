By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

After falling short at his shot at a world title, featherweight Ruben “Drac” Villa (19-1, 6 KOs) of Salinas, California returned to the ring in stopping veteran Horacio Garcia (35-6-1, 25 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico in nine rounds Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario in the Thompson Boxing Promotions “Path to Glory” main event.

Villa got things started boxing and popping the jab, moments later a clash of head caused a cut on Garcia’s left eye as blood was drawn in the opening round. Targeting the cut in round two, Villa jabbed and circled Garcia as the bleeding continued from his cut. Villa continued to circle and jab in the third as he started to land some bold punches on Garcia as the blood from the cut continued to flow down the Mexican fighter’s face. Peppering up Garcia in the fourth, Villa stayed busy jabbing away and mixing it up connecting with power shots as blood continued to flow from the cut on Garcia’s eye.

Staying on the inside in round five, Villa stood in the pocket peppering up Garcia’s face finishing the round strong. Attacking with the jab to begin the sixth, Villa continued to stay busy breaking down Garcia. Unloading combinations and staying busy, Villa overwhelmed a broken-down Garcia as his face was busted and cut continued to bleed. Late in the fight, Villa paced himself working off the jab, feinting, and pressing. There was a slight delay in between the eighth and ninth round as there was an issue with Garcia’s gloves. Villa came out strong and finished Garcia in the ninth round as referee Raul Caiz Jr. stepped in to stop the fight at 1:12.

Villa bounces back in the win column after dropping a close decision to world champion Emmanuel Navarrete for the WBO title.

Undefeated middleweight Richard Brewart Jr. (11-0, 4KO’s) of Rancho Cucamonga, California and Antonio Duarte (2-3) of Tijuana, Mexico went the distance fighting six rounds. Brewart was off to a slow start as Duarte connected flush in the opening round. Duarte stayed busy in round two as Brewart began to let loose and throw punches. In the third round, Duarte moved side to side as he appeared to be complicated for Brewart as he stayed busy. The Tijuana fighter connected with a pair of chopping rights in the fourth that backed Brewart, the undefeated prospect appeared to be tiring as he was limited. Peppering with the jab late in the fight, Brewart stalked as Duarte continued stay busy and make it complicated. Duarte’s momentum slowed down late in the fight as Brewart was active boxing. After six rounds the judges scored it 60-54 for Brewart.

Lightweight Pedro Valencia (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles bounced back from an early knockdown as he won a unanimous decision over Edgar Palacios (3-1) of La Paz, Mexico. Valencia connected Palacios on the inside to start but Palacio got caught at the end of the round with a straight left, hitting the canvas as he was saved by the bell. The southpaw Palacios pressed and backed Valencia in the second as both fighters exchanged. Following the big exchanges, Valencia and Palacios retreated and began to box. Later in the fight in the fifth, Valencia pressed as Palacios tied and clinched. The sixth and final round, Valencia rallied and kept pressing as he sensed the fight was close, Palacios was limited and kept away from the pressure. All three judges scored the fight 57-56 as Valencia squeaks by with the unanimous decision.

Welterweight Esteban “Stone Hands” Munoz (6-1, 4 KOs), of San Bernardino, California _ Kenny Williams (4-7-1, KO) of Palm Springs, California. Off to a slow start, Munoz tagged Williams early as Williams began to bleed from his nose. Patiently working, Munoz connected precisely as he continued to back Williams in round two. Munoz attacked in round three as he outworked Williams, later in the round a head butt by Munoz momentarily stopped the action. Williams was done, as he did not come out for the fourth round.

Middleweight “Knuckle” Nelson Oliva (2-0, 2 KO) of Riverside, California made quick work of Manuel Martinez (2-3) from Tijuana, Mexico in scoring a first-round knockout. A short left by Olivia dropped Martinez as he was up, the short left found its mark once again as Olivia dropped Martinez for the second time. Martinez’s corner immediately stopped the fight as the referee waived at 1:42.

Opening the card bantamweight Alejandro “Chako” Barajas (1-0) of Los Angeles made his pro debut in going the distance and defeating Ulises Rosales (0-5), of Huntington Park. It was a fun-filled and busy fight for Barajas as he let his hands go and fought from a distance much of the fight, jabbing and landing the right hand solidly. Rosales held his own giving the debuting Barajas solid work. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.

