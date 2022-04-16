April 15, 2022
Undefeated heavyweight Mike Balogun (19-0, 15 KOs) scored a second round KO over 5’7 journeyman Sergio Ramirez Marin (20-8, 12 KOs) in an eight-round contest on Friday night at the Garden Theater in Detroit, Michigan. Balogun, a former collegiate and NFL linebacker, sent Marin to a knee with a short left and Marin was counted out. Time was 1:49.

Bantamweight Ja’Rico O’Quinn (15-1-1, 8 KOs) rebounded from his first loss with a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Jobert Alvarez (20-3-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x.

In a clash of unbeaten heavyweight prospects, Michael Pirotton (6-0, 3 KOs) punished Jonathan Gruber (3-1, 2 KOs) for five rounds before the bout was waved off. Time was 1:58.

Unbeaten super featherweight Joshafat Ortiz (10-0, 5 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Derrick Murray (15-5, 5 KOs). Scores were 76-75, 77-74, 77-74. Murray was deducted a point in round six for continually losing his mouthpiece.

