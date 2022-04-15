Lightweight Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Luke Willis (11-1, 1 KO) in a clash for the British and Commonwealth titles on Friday night at the iconic York Hall in London. Scores were 117-113, 118-110, 115-112.

Unbeaten super featherweight Sultan Zaurbek (13-0, 9 KOs) won by fifth round KO over Nicolas Nahuel Botelli (11-7, 6 KOs).

In a fight for the English super welterweight title, Sam Gilley (14-1, 7 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Drew Brown 12-1-1, 1 KO) in round nine.

Super lightweight Fonz Alexander came up short against Jimmy Croxson to bring his record to 7-125-1, 4 KOs.