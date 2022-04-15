Errol Spence Jr 146.25 vs. Yordenis Ugas 146.75
(WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight titles)
Isaac Cruz 136.5 vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 134.5
Jose Valenzuela 138.75 vs. Francisco Vargas 134.5
Cody Crowley 144.4 vs. Josesito Lopez 146.5
Radzhab Butaev 146.5 vs. Eimantas Stanionis 146.5
(WBA regular welterweight title)
Brandun Lee 142.5 vs. Zachary Ochoa 141.25
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime, PPV
Spence and Ugas a true professionals. They look in great shape and were under 147 pounds, let see how good Spence still.
The guy to watch is prospect Brandon Lee. He is still a prospect but he can crack and showed some good boxing skills in his last fight.
Butaev – Stanionis – fight of the night. I’m taking Butaev.
Stanionis will stop Butaev before 10, kind of 7 or 8
I think this is a decent card. Better then most PPV cards we have been getting. I just watched Spence and Ugas fight Porter. Porter fought the fight of his life vs Spence. I think Spence will have an easier night with Ugas then he did against Porter. Unless he is diminished due to the accident or surgery I do not see Spence losing. Spence has a good chin and Ugas is not a ko puncher. I think the big difference though is Ugas is not busy enough to win a decision. As Ugas has a good chin as well I predict Spence wins a UD.
I think Spence wins as well. Close fight though 7-5, 8-4ish
Not sure about that. Pacquiao was far busier than Ugas, but didn’t land. Ugas countered well and landed. If Ugas can get the “last word” on his exchanges, he can win rounds. Should be an interesting fight.
This whole card, including the main event, sucks!!
Don’t buy then!! I will! And YES! I can afford it!!
Ok Milennial, go sleep in mommies bed between mommy and daddy.
Hahah millennial?? I’m in my my mid 30’s and both my house and truck are paid off. Instead of sleeping between mommy daddy I’ll be sleeping between your sister and wife. 🙂
Damn both Spence & Ugas look great! Didn’t realize how much bigger Ugas looks though??!! Looking forward to seeing this!!
body language Ugas skert
Valenzuela is a great prospect, but he came in heavy!
the winner fights Crawford. period.. No rematches, no trilogy. no excuses
If Ugas wins he’d fight Crawford. if Spence wins he wont fight Crawford.
I sense an Upset here. However if Spence wins, he would chicken out of a Crawford fight for sure. He’d ask for a ton load of money and all kinds of things. Just like how he chickened out of a Pacquiao fight. #SpenceCoward