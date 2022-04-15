Spence, Ugas make weight Errol Spence Jr 146.25 vs. Yordenis Ugas 146.75

(WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight titles) Isaac Cruz 136.5 vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 134.5

Jose Valenzuela 138.75 vs. Francisco Vargas 134.5

Cody Crowley 144.4 vs. Josesito Lopez 146.5 Radzhab Butaev 146.5 vs. Eimantas Stanionis 146.5

(WBA regular welterweight title) Brandun Lee 142.5 vs. Zachary Ochoa 141.25 Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime, PPV Gwynne tops Willis Angel Acosta returns May 12

