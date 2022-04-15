Former world champion Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) will face Janel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight fight on May 12 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Also on the card, Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) will fight Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight co-main event. Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) will take on Diukl Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) in an 8-round super bantamweight fight. Other prospects on the card include Yahu Blackwell (3-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled 8-round heavyweight fight, and Eric Tudor (2-0, 2 KOs) will participate in a 6-round super welterweight fight.