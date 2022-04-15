Super lightweight Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (5-0, 5 KOs) remained undefeated scoring his fourth consecutive first round knockout, this time against veteran Daniel Evangelista Jr. (20-14-2, 16 KOs). The six-round bout, promoted by Englebrecht Promotions & Events on the popular Fight Club OC series, took place at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA. Mercado came out guns blazing as soon as the bell rang and send Evangelista to the canvas in the opening minute of round one, then followed up with two more knockdowns before the referee stopped the bout at the 1:37 mark.

“I’ve been saying in all my interviews that there are no more killers in the sport of boxing, and I wanted to come out again and show the world that I’m one of those throw back fighters like Mike Tyson,” said the Pomona, California native, Mercado. “I was hoping to get some rounds in against Evangelista, but I got him hurt early and took him out. Once I see my opponent hurt, my mindset is to finish him off. I want to be known as the next great knockout artist in boxing.

“I’ve never drank or smoke, so my body and mind is at one hundred percent when I step in the ring,” concluded Mercado, who was an Olympic alternate. “I feel if I keep working hard in and out of the ring, stay focused on the task at hand, I’ll become a world champion at some point. I’m grateful to my dad and trainer, Ernesto Mercado Sr., for keeping me on the straight and narrow, and all my supporters for helping me on my journey to the top. I’m putting everyone on notice in the lightweight and super lightweight divisions.”