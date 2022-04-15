Weights from Manchester Conor Benn 146.5 vs. Chris van Heerden 145.8

Chris Billam-Smith 199.5 vs. Tommy McCarthy 199.5

Alycia Baumgardner 129.4 vs. Soledad Matthysse 133.6

Jack Cullen 171.7 vs. Vladimir Belujsky 172.7

Campbell Hatton ?? vs. Ezequiel Gregores ??

Cyrus Pattinson 148.8 vs. Alexey Tukhtarov 152.1

Jordan Thompson 197 vs. Mariano Angel Gudino 199.9

Thomas Whittaker Hart 175.3 vs. Ben Ridings 174.1

Luke Evans 140.7 vs. Miguel Cesario Antin 141.3

James Metcalf 163.2 vs. Evgenii Vazem 159.2 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Mercado demolishes Evangelista Weights From Toledo, Ohio

