April 15, 2022
Weights from Manchester

Conor Benn 146.5 vs. Chris van Heerden 145.8
Chris Billam-Smith 199.5 vs. Tommy McCarthy 199.5
Alycia Baumgardner 129.4 vs. Soledad Matthysse 133.6
Jack Cullen 171.7 vs. Vladimir Belujsky 172.7
Campbell Hatton ?? vs. Ezequiel Gregores ??
Cyrus Pattinson 148.8 vs. Alexey Tukhtarov 152.1
Jordan Thompson 197 vs. Mariano Angel Gudino 199.9
Thomas Whittaker Hart 175.3 vs. Ben Ridings 174.1
Luke Evans 140.7 vs. Miguel Cesario Antin 141.3
James Metcalf 163.2 vs. Evgenii Vazem 159.2

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

  • Conor Benn in 6! It kills me not to say in 2! but Heerden will run like a bitch and play hard to get.

  • Yep.. southpaw will be a good experience but I expect van heerden to box since he stated Benn can’t box. This translates to stinking out the place and trying get a win very cautiously. Hopefully Benn catches him early enough

