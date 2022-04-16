By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. vs. Dan Karpency

Super welterweight Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. (11-1, 7 KOs) out of Roseland, NJ beat Dan Karpency (9-5-1, 4 KOs) from Adah, PA, by unanimous decision in a fight that saw little action. Mielnicki was the aggressor most of the fight behind a snappy jab and unleashed combos from time to time. Karpency was game but generated very little in return against Mielnicki. Mielnicki had a stellar amateur career where he was a 4X junior National Golden Glove and was undefeated as a pro until he suffered is first pro defeat against James Martin in April 2021. He has bounced back since the loss and has now won three in a row. The official scores read 80-72, 79-73 twice.

Angel Barrientes vs Fernando Garcia

In a physical back and forth battle, super bantamweight Angel Barrientes (9-1, 6 KOs) out of Las Vegas escaped Texas against Dallas’ Fernando Garcia (13-5, 8 KOs) with a majority decision. The fight started on the outside and quickly became an inside clash as both tried their best to take control. Every round was close, but Barrientes appeared to have just a little more pop on his punches in some rounds, especially from the outside. Garcia, though, showed his toughness and continued to take the fight to Barrientes. In the end, the judges also saw a close fight, as it read 57-57 and 58-56 twice for Barrientes.

Samuel “S3” Arnold vs. Darryl Jones

Former amateur sensation, middleweight Samuel “S3” Arnold (5-0, 3 KOs) out of Dallas by way of Saint Louis, used multiple flurries to stop Darryl Jones (4-4-1, (2 KOs) from North Port, Florida in the first round of the scheduled four. The time was 2:53 by TKO as Referee Laurence Cole saw enough as Arnold unleased big shots as the round was coming to an end. Arnold, who was showcased on the local Dallas news this week and has high hopes to become a world champion, remains undefeated with the victory.

Darius Fulghum vs. Nosa Nehikhare

In the opening bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the Spence-Ugas mega welterweight unification showdown, cruiserweight Darius Fulghum (2-0, 2 KOs) out of El Paso, Texas, stopped Nosa Nehikhare 5-2 (0 KOs) from Nigeria at 10 seconds of the fourth round of the scheduled six.