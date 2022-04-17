By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a battle of undefeated welterweights on the Spence-Ugas undercard, WBA regular welterweight champion Radzhab Butaev (14-1, 11 KOs) from Russia went toe-to-toe with Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) over twelve hotly contested rounds. Stanionis came away with the split decision win in a fight that was physical from the opening bell to the very end. Butaev was deducted a point in the eleventh round by referee Rafael Ramos for holding Stanionis head down, but fortunately it did not impact the scores. The scores read 114-113 for Butaev and 116-111 and 117-110 for Stanionis.

Butaev, who earned the title when he stopped Jamal James in the ninth round of their fight in October 2021. Stanionis took on former light welterweight challenger Thomas Dulorme and former welterweight champ Luis Collazo in his last two fights. He earned a unanimous decision versus Dulorme and had a no contest against Collazo due to an accidental clash of heads.

Butaev did great work to the body as Stanionis was focused on the head as neither fighter gave an inch as most of the fight was fought in the center of the ring. The fight got a little chippy in the late rounds as Referee Ramos warned Butaev several times, before finally deducting the point in round eleven. Stanionis out punched Buaev by a wide margin in jabs and power punches according to SHO Stats. Stanionis leaves Texas as the new WBA regular welterweight champion with the hard-earned win.