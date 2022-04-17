By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
In a WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight unification clash, Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) stopped Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) in round ten on Saturday night in front of 39,946 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tough, gritty fight. Ugas rocked Spence in round six, however, Ugas’ followup was blunted by a questionable pause due to a lost mouthpiece. Spence rebounded in round seven and rocked Ugas, whose right eye was rapidly closing. Spence continued to punish Ugas until the bout was stopped by the ring doctor in round ten. Time was 1:44. At the time of the stoppage, Spence was up 88-82, 88-82, 88-83.
Very good performance by Spence. Now Crawford fight must happen. Laurence Cole is horrible
I predicted Spence on a UD, but not a KO. Good job Spence! Ugas not on the same level.
Yeh. Thats about what i thought would happen. Now Crawford. Period. No excuses
Laurence “The Crookedest Ref in Boxing” Cole. How is there not a Federal investigation into this corrupt piece of trash?
Round six comes down to professionalism and Ugas didn’t have any (in that moment), but what he did wasn’t wrong.
Spence Jr lost his gum shield and made an amateur mistake. He looked away thinking the ref was going to pause the action. He got hit clean when he wasn’t looking. We know what Ugas did was legal, but I’ve seen a lot of great pros step back so the other fighter could get the shield replaced.
Again Ugas had all the rights to hit Spence when he turned away, but I don’t like it. It reminds me of when Mayweather Jr ko’d Ortiz.
Either way it was a great fight, but other than the blind side (and legal) shot it was all Spence Jr.
He knocked his mouthpiece out!!!!! With a good shot! You want him to stop and wait for the ref, Crooked Cole, to help him out????? That’s EXACTLY what happened. This was nothing like the sucker punch by Mayweather who is a dirty scumbag. You don’t stop the action because an idiot looks for his mouthpiece after a shot. Can you imagine, every fighter would become Corrales. Wow, are you Cole’s brother?
Lol I am not a Mayweather fan but he is dirty because Ortiz headbutted him first so he punched him as he looked away? Grow up kid. You people who just have nothing to say about Mayweather crack me up.
Harry is a classic Floyd fan boy. Addicted to Floyd’s fast cars gold chains and a serial avoider of competitive fights when they counted. Harry thinks Larry Holmes was better than Ali. He did beat him right. LOLOL
Mike shields, dude calm down.
name those fights where a fighter loses their gumshield after getting hit and the aggressor stopped. You are full of shit every fighter would capitalize in that situation and you comparing what happened to that of Mayweather and Ortiz says it all.
Diego corrales vs José Luis castillo 1
Protect yourself at all times
Ugas took a page from the Floyd Mayweather book. Victor Ortiz, Arturo Gatti were victims of this mentality. Honor means nothing for a certain type of fighters such as, Ugas & Mayweather.
How is Mayweather dishonorable when Victor Ortiz purposely headbutted him. Mayweather followed the rules and one up Ortiz.
Spence is a Middleweight that can make Welterweight. Looked massive here. Great fight though ……
Decent performance by Spence. Anyone who says great performance must be a millennial. Chicken Spence will NOT fight Crawford and he will find a way to price himself out. Mark my words, Chicken Spence will NOT fight Crawford in 2022. Fact!
We all know who is the millennial in here. Using the word ” decent” for Spence’s performance neasure how shallow is your knowledge about this sport.
Well, he does have 3 of the 4 belts so the statement of pricing himself out is kinda ridiculous, dont u think? Their both star fighters, it now comes down to who holds the most gold and thats Spence. 60/40 is mote than fair
Simple minded logic, you think because Spence has the three belts now he deserves the lions share ? Cmon you amateur! The only reason Spence has those belts is because he’s had them spoon fed to him by Al Haymon controlling the other belt holders and NOT allowing those guys nor Spence to fight Crawford while those other guys had the belts!
If Spence is really down for it then do my “25/25/50 KO BONUS SPLIT!”
25% of purse guaranteed to each guy.
50% KO BONUS for WINNER by KO!
= 75%/25% split for fighter who EARNS that “A-Side” money!
PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS!
If it’s a close decision that they both split that 50% Bonus and each walk away with equal amounts because they didn’t proved superiority over the other and let them RUN IT BACK again for the same “25/25/50 KO BONUS SPLIT”
I really hope Spence don’t fight Crawford like he fought Ugas Crawford will Counter all night long hopefully Spence changes his style up before fighting Crawford because he’s going to get knocked out my opinion Ugas hits and then stop hits then stop can’t win like that
nah. Crawford is a frontrunner. Hasn’t fought any tough fights. Kavalutis? PLEASE. Spence does alot of things very well and he takes even a punch he doesn’t see coming with no mouthpiece and did not spaz out. Should be a good fight but Bud will be hard to get to sign the contract i predict.
Yess, Spence fought 135 pound Mikey Garcia
It’s called styles make fights ….. look it up
eating crow leaves feathers in my mouth but that’s the way it is. Spence did his job. Nice work.
Nice game plan. Stand head to head but throw one punch at a time once in awhile. Beating old Manny must have made Ugas delusional.
You’re right, that was the dumbest strategy I’ve ever seen by a top tier fighter. On the outside it was an even fight!
Because it wasn’t strategy! Ugas was “following the script laid out by Al Haymon!”
“Look good but don’t beat Spence”
Ugas had Spence hurt bad and he doesn’t go hard after him? Hmmmm?
Ugas may need surgery on his eye
Am I the only one who saw Spence landing low blows and head butting?
Front of Ugas trunks were yellow from Spences gloves but not why he lost
Ugas trunks were way above his naval
If you are waiting for see Spencer vs Crawford???
Sit down cause you will get tired of waiting cause it won’t happen soon
I doubt this version of spence can win against crawford but, ring rust might have been a factor! He looked slower than usual, he got hurt on the 6 on a rookie mistake and honestly, he got a break from the referee stopping the action when he was wabbled! A top spence would have k.o. ugas in the 5 round at the most! Anyways, this was a C+ performance by spence and definately those long breaks affected his performance!
Spence was legitimately hurt…his mouth piece was knocked out and he was hurt…Spence is definitely not the same fighter before the accident….He is just not that fearsome force anymore….stands straight up at times…balance is not the same which leaves him open for counters…heart is still there but skills not the same that we witnessed….was hurt to the body…Styles make fights and Ugas just could not pull the trigger yet Ugas manages to counter at times and hurt Spence to the body
….Crawford is a deadly counterpuncher… Though the Crawford fight may happen next…it is advisable that Spence maybe get another fight….Crawford destroys Spence
A brave effort by Ugas, but I wished he would have worked his jab more to set up his long right hands. Ugas also had some uppercut chances, but Spence’s pressure, jabs, right hooks and body shots tend to discourage folks in the 2nd half of fights. I believe Spence was hurt, but the mouthpiece delayed Ugas’ golden chance. Ugas took his loss like a solid professional fighter.
Well, it’s time for Spence and Crawford to “scrap up” for a Texas show. For now, I favor Crawford to win. For some strange reason, I have a feeling Spence will have problems handling Crawford’s power. I also have a concern about Spence’s front foot heavy approach against Crawford. Spence was throwing some wide punches, so he better tighten up his punches against Crawford. Too early to put it in stone.
Fine performance by Spence but the fact Laurence Cole still gets ring assignments like this is an indictment of this sport’s degree of corruption.
Ugas did exactly what I said he was going to do. Cover up, low punch output and get battered around the ring. If Spence was fighting someone who didn’t fight like they were cased in concrete there is no way he would’ve fought that carless and aggressive. Would love to see him fight Crawford like that though. No matter how he fights Crawford I think he loses.
UGas should of protected his body better and moved his head, if that eye didn’t swell up UGas could of came on in the last two rounds, Spence looked a little punched out. Crawford beats Spence I believe, Crawford just too accurate and he won’t let Spence beat him to the body without retaliation.
Ugas’ strategy was absolutely nuts. The first couple of rounds were basically even, because he used his jab effectively and kept his distance on the outside. Then Ugas decides to trade punches with Spence on the inside. His corner didn’t try to rectify the mistake either.
All these fights, mistmstches who pays for these ? I’m sure PBC is barelly breaking even.
Spence made the fight all night and pressed the action, taking chances he didn’t even need to he could’ve just boxed his way to a comfortable UD. Ugas didn’t do anywhere near enough and paid the price. He hardly took any advantage of openings Spence’s aggression gave him. Even when he staggered him he didnt capatilise on his success. I think Crawford breaks Spence down same everyone else but just want the fight to happen.
Can we all agree Spence-Crawford fight should be in Vegas and Spence takes the bigger purse? Not a fan of big fights in Texas because Cole gets the role of major fights who is corrupt
Why should Spence get the bigger purse? Because Al Haymon been protecting him from Crawford?
Nah bro, be a Real Man and call your shot!
The CRAWFORD vs Spence fight should be done under my “25/25/50 KO BONUS PURSE” where the Winner by KO EARNS the Lions share of the purse.
25% guaranteed to both guys,
50% BONUS is EARNED by WIN by KO!
WINNER TAKES 75% LIONS SHARE!
The fight went exactly how I predicted. I said Spence by easy decision or late round stoppage. Some fool hacked me and posted under my name and said “Spence TKO within 3, you heard it here first” I had to set the record straight, because I did not want some ignorant clown claiming to be me me posting his nonsense. As a result, all comments were deleted by fightnews. I knew Ugas had the grit and skill to survive 3 rounds. So many people on here claim to be boxing experts and aficionados, but really don’t seem to know much about boxing other than what they read on the internet. Granted, many on this sight do, but anybody who thinks Ugas was going to win simply can not break down styles.
Spence has to stay away from Crawford, or he will get knocked out.
Crawford has more power, killer instinct and finishing skills than the Cuban did tonight and Spence would not be able to avoid the inevitable. It was a good win by the Texan, but he is not the best at 147. I honestly don’t think that Spence gets by boots Ennis either.
Congratulations spence.
Well deserved win.
I still admire manny pacquiao, win or loose, never complain.
Spence will methodically destroy crawford. Why? The best offence is a good defence.
Where is Michael you heard it first who said he bet 10k on Ugas ? Where are you Michael ?
Wasn’t expecting a one sided fight like this..
If Crawford vs Spence fight will be next year, then Spence will have a weight problem and it will be capitalized by Crawford.