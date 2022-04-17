By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight unification clash, Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) stopped Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) in round ten on Saturday night in front of 39,946 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tough, gritty fight. Ugas rocked Spence in round six, however, Ugas’ followup was blunted by a questionable pause due to a lost mouthpiece. Spence rebounded in round seven and rocked Ugas, whose right eye was rapidly closing. Spence continued to punish Ugas until the bout was stopped by the ring doctor in round ten. Time was 1:44. At the time of the stoppage, Spence was up 88-82, 88-82, 88-83.