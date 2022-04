Frank “The Ghost” Martin Exclusive Interview By Jeff Zimmerman Lightweight rising star Frank “The Ghost” Martin reacts to his stablemate and mentor Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr big win versus Yordenis Ugas and talks about a title shot for himself in the near future. _ Shawn Porter Exclusive Interview Spence stops Ugas, unifies WBC, WBA, IBF belts

