Shawn Porter Exclusive Interview By Jeff Zimmerman “Showtime” Shawn Porter sitting ringside for Spence Jr-Ugas reacts right after Spence’s big win and the potential showdown with Terence “Bud” Crawford for the undisputed welterweight title. _ Derrick James Interview Frank “The Ghost” Martin Exclusive Interview

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

