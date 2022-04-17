By Jeff Zimmerman
“Showtime” Shawn Porter sitting ringside for Spence Jr-Ugas reacts right after Spence’s big win and the potential showdown with Terence “Bud” Crawford for the undisputed welterweight title.
“Pressure breaks pipes”. Ugas didn’t win the first three rounds they were tactical and close but Ugas doesn’t have enough power to keep Spence honest. It was obvious Errol was off on his timing and his range early but once he dialed in it was all over but the crying for Ugas.