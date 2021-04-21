April 20, 2021
Boxing Results

Results from Los Angeles

Unbeaten middleweight Armando Reséndiz (12-0, 9 KOs) took a hard-fought eight round split decision over Quilisto Madera (12-3, 8 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 77-75 Reséndiz, 77-75 Madera.

Super middleweight Cameron Rivera (9-6-3, 6 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Burley Brooks (6-2, 5 KOs). Scores were 58-55, 57-56, 57-56. Brooks was deducted a point in round six that cost him a draw.

Super lightweight Jesús Silveyra (8-6-2, 3 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Amon Rashidi (8-1-1, 6 KOs) by scores of 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

