By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Rugby legend-turned-heavyweight boxer Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) scored a first round KO against former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-3, 25 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW, Australia. Gallen swarmed Browne and dropped him in round one. Browne beat the count, but Gallen battered him to the canvas again to end it. Time was 1:55. The 42-year-old Browne was a slight favorite going in.

Gallen reportedly earned $450,000 AUD, while Browne made $230,000 (but had to pay $100,000 to a previous promoter).

Unbeaten super featherweight Liam Wilson (9-0, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Francis Chua (8-2-1, 3 KOs). Chua was cut over the right eye from a punch in round two. Wilson injured his right hand midway and was later cut in a head clash. Scores 98-92, 98-92, 97-74.

Welterweight Steve Spark (12-1, 11 KOs) won an entertaining eight round unanimous decision over Jack Brubaker (16-4-2, 8 KOs). Brubaker dropped Spark in round one, but Spark turned the tables to win 80-72, 77-74, 77-74.

Super featherweight Bruno Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Kye MacKenzie (21-3, 17 KOs). Non-stop puncher Tarimo won 97-92, 97-92, 96-93.

Welterweight Lenny Zappavigna (38-4, 28 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Danny Kennedy (9-3-1, 1 KO). Zappa dropped Kennedy in round three and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:13. It was Zappavigna’s first fight since June 2018.