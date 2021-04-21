By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
“I said to myself all day and to my team that I’d knock him out in the first round,” said unbeaten heavyweight Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) who demolished former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-3, 25 KOs) on Wednesday night.
“It’s amazing what you can do when you set your mind to it. I tore my bicep ten weeks out from the fight so it’s amazing what you can do when you put your mind to it.
“It’s part of boxing part of the promotion, me and Lucas genuinely meant it but when you talk to the bloke away from the cameras he’s not such a bad guy, which pains me to say now.
“I’m sure we’ll probably have a beer together one day but I’m really happy with that performance. To prove it to yourself and do against a guy like that, I’m very happy.”
