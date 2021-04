Mrdjenovich, Cruz make weight Jelena Mrdjenovich 125.2 vs. Erika Cruz 125.8

(WBA female featherweight title) Juan Pablo Romero 143 vs. Denier Berrio 141.8

Bobirzhan Mominov 146.2 vs. Angel Ruiz 146.6

Christian Mbilli 167.4 vs. Jesus Antonio Gutierrez 167.4

Jalan Walker 125.8 vs. Angel Antonio Contreras 126.4

Daniel Bailey 129.6 vs. Luis Alvarado 130 Venue: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY

Promoter: Ring City USA

TV: NBCSN, Twitch Gallen: I said I'd knock him out in one

