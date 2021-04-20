By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with undefeated 154lb rising star Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora as he prepares to face battle-tested Jorge Cota on Saturday, May 1, on FOX PBC pay-per-view at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on the undercard of Ruiz-Arreola. The confident Fundora shared his start in boxing, how he hooked up with boxing powerhouse Sampson Lewkowicz, what challenges Cota possesses and with a victory May 1, the hopeful winner of Charlo-Castano on July 17.

