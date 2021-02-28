19-year-old welterweight Jesus Ramos (15-0, 14 KOs) impressed again with a second round TKO over Emilio Bojórquez (24-3, 18 KOs). Ramos dropped Bojórquez in round two and got the referee’s stoppage with Bojórquez taking punishment on the ropes. Time was 1:44.

18-year-old welterweight Vito Mielnicki, Jr. (8-0, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO against Noe Lopez (10-4-1, 4 KOs). Lopez down in round two. Referee stoppage in round three.

Undefeated super lightweight Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Anthony Mercado (13-5, 11 KOs). Rivera was credited with a knockdown in round two. Mercado took a knee in round six. The bout was waved off by the ref with Mercado in bad shape. Time was 2:26.

Lightweights Anthony Cuba (1-0-1, 1 KO) and Diego Elizondo (3-2-3, 0 KOs) battled to a four round draw. Scores were 39-37 Cuba, 38-38, 38-38.